HOME > Cricket

Shaheen relying on ‘solid plans’ to counter West Indies

Men-in-Green will face Caribbean giants in four-match T20I series

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi believes that having ‘solid plans’ is the way to go in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

The Green Caps will face the reigning world champions in the four-match series, starting from July 28 in Barbados.

Shaheen, in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday, stated that the home team will be a hard one to face.

“West Indies are considered to be a specialist T20 side,” he said. “Their players play T20 cricket around the world and are familiar with most of the bowlers in the circuit. It can get a little tough to bowl at them but having solid plans will help us.”

The 21-year-old has played 28 T20Is for the Men-in-Green where he has managed to claim 31 wickets at an average of 26.22 along with an economy-rate of 8.02.

Cricket Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
