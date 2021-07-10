Shaheen hopeful of bouncing back at Lord’s after crushing defeat

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is optimistic that Pakistan will make a strong comeback in the second ODI of the series against England at Lord’s on Saturday.

The Men-in-Green were outplayed in all departments in the first ODI where they suffered a nine-wicket defeat.

“We had a bad day in the field but we will bounce back at Lord’s,” Shaheen said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Our track record at Lord’s has been good in the recent past and I think the conditions there suit us.

“Imam and Babar did well at Lord’s during the World Cup [in 2019] as well,” he said. “My career-best bowling [6/35 against Bangladesh] is also at the same venue.”

The left-arm pacer is hopeful that the team will not repeat the mistakes in upcoming games.

“We need partnerships in both batting and bowling to win the game and will try to improve in this regard in the next match,” he said.

“Along with coaches and analyst, we have analysed the mistakes we made in the first match and hopefully we will put up a better show in the remaining games.”