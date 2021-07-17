Shaheen Afridi credits teamwork for victory in first T20I

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has credited teamwork for Pakistan’s triumphing victory in the first T20I against England.

The Men-in-Green won the first fixture of the three-match series by 31 runs, courtesy of a brilliant performance in all departments of the game.

The Lahore Qalandars pacer, while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board, said that the coaches lifted the morale of the team despite suffering a humiliating defeat in ODIs.

“We won the first T20 by showing the best teamwork,” the left-arm pacer said. “The coaches supported us in bad times and gave us confidence. We played badly in the ODI series. It was a bad time. You always have to perform as a team to win.”

Shaheen, who was awarded the player-of-the-match for his brilliant bowling spell, praised skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan — who provided a great start which helped the team in posting a mammoth 233-run total.

“Babar and Rizwan played magnificently,” he said. “They provided the team great platform to score beyond 200, which we did. Over bowlers bowled well considering the short boundaries [of Trent Bridge Stadium, Nottingham].

“It was important for them to use yorkers. We wanted to attack the batters and keep a positive mindset.”