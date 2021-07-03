Shafiq eyes Pakistan return with better performances in domestic cricket

Veteran Pakistan middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq has revealed that he is working on his batting technique to improve his skills.

The right-hander was dropped from the national Test squad due to dip in form after the tour of England in 2020.

Talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board podcast, the 35-year-old said that he is working on batting flaws identified by legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf.

“I am working with Mohammad Yousuf since the day I joined the camp,” said Shafiq. “In the first couple of days, I practiced both indoor, outdoor and played practice matches as well. The good thing about the National High-Performance Center is that even we are doing batting practice in nets, they are recorded.

“That helps us improve and identify our own mistakes. He [Yousuf] has identified a few things and we have agreed on some points that there is a room for improvement in my batting technique.”

Moreover, he termed the four-week camp a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming domestic season.

“Back in Karachi due to Covid-19, we were unable to do practice,” he said. “I was training but couldn’t do batting practice. So, it was a great opportunity for me and everyone else. I am hoping to improve as much as I can and overcome the issues I am facing. I will try to implement these in the upcoming domestic season and become a batter batsman.”

Shafiq has represented Pakistan in 77 Tests, 60 ODIs and 10 T20Is where he has managed to score 6,188 runs, which included 12 centuries and 36 half-centuries.