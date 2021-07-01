Rizwan optimistic about Pakistan’s chances against England

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan believes that the Pakistan team can put up a good fight in the upcoming series against England.

The Men-in-Green will face Eoin Morgan-led unit in three ODIs and T20Is, starting from July 8.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference, Rizwan stated that the players are in good morale for the series.

“All the players are in good morale,” he said. “We are coming here after winning six consecutive series so I believe we can give a good performance. All the players are in form after playing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and historically, we always manage to put up a good show against England.

“All the players are in very good form after playing PSL. When your team have match-winners like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan, there is no reason not to believe that you can beat a team like England on their home ground.”