Razzaq highlights reason behind Pakistan’s defeat against second-string England side

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that the reason behind Pakistan’s debacle in the ODI series against England was the players ‘overconfidence’.

The Men-in-Green were whitewashed by the home team and were heavily criticised because the whole squad of the hosts was changed just 48 hours prior to the first ODI after seven members of the original squad were tested positive for coronavirus.

Razzaq, while talking to SAMAA, stated that the series was a good experience for the players who will now know that in international cricket, you cannot take anything for granted.

“I believe that the ODI series was a good experience for the Pakistan team,” he said. “I think the reason for our poor performances was that players were overconfident once they got to know that it will be a second-string England team taking part in the series. Things like this happen and it is just a part and parcel of a sport like cricket.

“The result in that series will serve as a reminder to the players as well as the team management that you cannot take anything for granted. I genuinely believe that such a result will help the team in becoming a better unit in an event like ICC T20 World Cup which is just a few months away.”