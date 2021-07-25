Sunday, July 25, 2021  | 14 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Razzaq highlights reason behind Pakistan’s defeat against second-string England side

Green Caps were clean swept by hosts in three-match ODI series

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: ICC / Twitter

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that the reason behind Pakistan’s debacle in the ODI series against England was the players ‘overconfidence’.

The Men-in-Green were whitewashed by the home team and were heavily criticised because the whole squad of the hosts was changed just 48 hours prior to the first ODI after seven members of the original squad were tested positive for coronavirus.

Razzaq, while talking to SAMAA, stated that the series was a good experience for the players who will now know that in international cricket, you cannot take anything for granted.

“I believe that the ODI series was a good experience for the Pakistan team,” he said. “I think the reason for our poor performances was that players were overconfident once they got to know that it will be a second-string England team taking part in the series. Things like this happen and it is just a part and parcel of a sport like cricket.

“The result in that series will serve as a reminder to the players as well as the team management that you cannot take anything for granted. I genuinely believe that such a result will help the team in becoming a better unit in an event like ICC T20 World Cup which is just a few months away.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abdul Razzaq Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.