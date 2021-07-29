Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz Raja praises Pakistan team management for testing bench strength

Wasim, Sharjeel were included in the side for first T20I

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former captain Ramiz Raja has praised Pakistan team management for trying new combinations and testing the bench strength of the Men-in-Green against all-star West Indies.

The Babar Azam-led side handed a maiden T20I cap to Mohammad Wasim Jr and brought back explosive opener Sharjeel Khan in the playing XI in the first fixture of the three-match series.

“We have seen a glimpse of good selection despite being only a nine-over game,” said Ramiz while speaking on his YouTube channel. “Pakistan tried to experiment, which is a good sign because every game must have some meaning that what you want to achieve.

“There are a few things that Pakistan must do ahead of the T20 World Cup,” Ramiz said adding that they should see which players are in inform and they must be given proper opportunity and play more matches irrespective of if he is a bench player.

He was of the view that Pakistan should adopt the same approach for bowling by experimenting with different combinations.

“Similarly, Pakistan should also test its openers as there is a debate going on in the think tank that Babar should bat at number three in the World Cup,” he said.

The former captain also stated that middle-order is a major concern for Pakistan and it will be interesting to see how it will respond once Babar joins them in the middle.

Commenting on the first T20I, which was washed out due to rain, Ramiz said that Pakistan’s bowling was untidy. “I was a bit untidy in the latter part of the innings,” he said. “Conceding 10 run an over on this pitch is not good. Bowlers should follow Hasan Ali, who set a brilliant example, by varying pace, using cutters and slow balls.   

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PAK v WI Pakistan Ramiz Raja West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ramiz Raja, Pakistan, Cricket, West Indies, Pak v WI,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Know your Olympians: Pakistan's athletes at the Tokyo Games
Know your Olympians: Pakistan’s athletes at the Tokyo Games
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.