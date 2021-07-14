Ramiz Raja not surprised of Pakistan getting white-washed

Former captain Ramiz Raja has said that he was not surprised with the 3-0 white-wash result as it was on cards following Pakistan’s defeat in the first ODI.

The Babar Azam–led unit suffered a three-wicket defeat in the third ODI despite posting a mammoth 331-run total on the scoreboard.

“I’m not surprised with the result in today’s game,” said Ramiz while speaking on his YouTube channel. “This was on cards as this team had already mentally disintegrated.”

He said that Pakistan never recovered from the shocking defeat in the first ODI, which posted bad headlines about the team across the globe.

“It has become a trend that we have stopped learning from our mistakes,” he said. “Whenever there is added pressure, we increase those mistakes. As in today’s game, we made fumbles and dropped catches in the field. Similarly, our bowling was below par due to the added pressure.

“They started bowling half-trackers and shorter lengths on a straight pitch, which is nothing less than inviting batsmen to hit you all around the park,” he added.