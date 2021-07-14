Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

Ramiz Raja not surprised of Pakistan getting white-washed

England won the three-match series 3-0 on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former captain Ramiz Raja has said that he was not surprised with the 3-0 white-wash result as it was on cards following Pakistan’s defeat in the first ODI.

The Babar Azam–led unit suffered a three-wicket defeat in the third ODI despite posting a mammoth 331-run total on the scoreboard.

“I’m not surprised with the result in today’s game,” said Ramiz while speaking on his YouTube channel. “This was on cards as this team had already mentally disintegrated.”

He said that Pakistan never recovered from the shocking defeat in the first ODI, which posted bad headlines about the team across the globe.

“It has become a trend that we have stopped learning from our mistakes,” he said. “Whenever there is added pressure, we increase those mistakes. As in today’s game, we made fumbles and dropped catches in the field. Similarly, our bowling was below par due to the added pressure.

“They started bowling half-trackers and shorter lengths on a straight pitch, which is nothing less than inviting batsmen to hit you all around the park,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England ODIs PAK v ENG Pakistan Ramiz Raja white-washed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.