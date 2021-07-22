Ramiz highlights Pakistan’s batting problems after T20Is defeat against England

Former opening batsman Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan’s batting will have to improve significantly in order to have any chance in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

The Men-in-Green suffered a three-wicket in the third T20I against England on Tuesday in Manchester which handed the series to the home team.

While talking on his official YouTube channel, Raja stated that the team management must give clear plans to the batsmen.

“Despite very good fighting performance in the third T20I, I think Pakistan’s batting needs a lot of improvement,” he said. “First of all, Babar Azam needs to understand that his role is not to slog. He is allowed to take his time and bat as deep as possible. I feel like he takes undue pressure which is not helping Pakistan.

“Sohaib Maqsood, who is batting one down must understand that he needs to score more than 10-12 runs at a good strike-rate. Similarly, Hafeez’s form is not good and Fakhar Zaman plays a one-dimensional game where he either blocks or tries to hit big shots. This is not good enough and the team management must give all the batsmen a clear role.”