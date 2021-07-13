Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

PSL may clash with IPL next year

PCB facing a dilemma with Australia's visit scheduled next year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League may clash with the Indian Premier League as Pakistan plans to host Australia early next year.

The Aussies are scheduled to play two Tests, three One-day Internationals and as many T20Is on Pakistan’s home soil in February-March, a window which is normally reserved for the PSL.

Considering the historic significance of the tour, the PCB is exploring the possibility of moving the PSL out of its usual window and holding it in April-May, according to ESPNCricinfo. This, however, will cause a clash with the IPL.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998-99 and their scheduled visit holds historic importance. If successful, the tour will further boost Pakistan’s standing as a safe and secure venue for international cricket.

The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will be played as part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

A full PSL season lasts around 47 days. December 25 to February 15 is another window at the PCB’s disposal to hold the cash-rich T20 league. However, that could hamper the participation of foreign players in the competition as the top-five cricketing nations have jam-packed international schedules during that time.

FaceBook WhatsApp
#HBLPSL Australia Australia tour Cricket ipl PCB PSL PSL 2022 PSL VII PSL7
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.