Poor bowling in death overs resulted in defeat, says Shadab

Poor bowling in the death overs lead to Pakistan’s loss in the second T20 International against England, all-rounder Shadab Khan has said.

England levelled the three-match series 1-1 after beating Pakistan by 45 runs at Leeds on Sunday.

“We struggled because of those 25 to 30 runs we conceded in the death overs,” Shadab said. He said the game would have been in Pakistan’s reach if England were restricted to 170 runs.

The Pakistan vice-captain said they opted for the same batting order as the first T20I because all batsmen were performing well in their positions. “There were mistakes by the middle-order but we will try not to repeat them in the series decider,” he said.

Shadab gave credit to the Joss Buttler-led home side for utilising their home conditions well.

The 22-year-old was optimistic that Pakistan will perform well in the series decider which will be played on Tuesday at Old Trafford.