Saturday, July 24, 2021
Cricket

PCB, franchises agree on dates for PSL7

The decision was made in Friday’s meeting 

Posted: Jul 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League franchises have agreed that the seventh edition of the HBL PSL will be held in January and February next year.

The announcement was made public by the board in a press release where it stated that the decision was taken after a joint meeting between the PCB officials and the franchise owners on Friday.

The two parties also discussed a way forward in regards to the new commercial rights cycle and established a framework for rights evaluation and their subsequent sale.

PCB was represented by Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, GM Commercial Imran Ahmed Khan and PSL Senior General Manager Operations Usman Wahla.

Whereas,  Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi (both Karachi Kings), Sameen Rana (Lahore Qalandars), Haider Azhar (Multan Sultans), Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators), Nausherwan Effandi (Peshawar Zalmi) and Ali Naqvi (Islamabad United) represented the franchise. 

Cricket pakistan super league PCB PSL7
 
