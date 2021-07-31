PCB decides to take BCCI’s KPL warning matter to ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to raise the issue of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s threats to foreign players over their participation in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The tournament’s inaugural edition is set to begin from August where six foreign players are set to participate.

The PCB, in a press release on Saturday, stated that BCCI has once again breached international norms and the spirit of the gentleman’s game.

“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC Members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the league,” the board said. “Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the Spirit of Cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored.

The board also decided to raise the matter in at the International Cricket Council forum.

“The PCB will raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter,” PCB concluded.

The KPL event will continue for 10 days with six teams vying for the prestigious trophy in an 18-match competition from August 6 to August 17.