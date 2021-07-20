Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Cricket

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali fit to play third T20I against England

Pacer missed first two matches as a precautionary measure

Posted: Jul 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / ICC

Pakistan’s star pacer Hasan Ali has been declared fit to take part in the third T20I against England.

The deciding fixture will be played on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release where it was stated that the team’s medical panel declared the Islamabad United pacer fit to take part in the third match.

Ali could not take part in the first two matches as a precautionary measure after suffering a leg strain in the third ODI last week.

The 27-year-old’s return will be a major boost for the Men-in-Green who have conceded 200 or more in the last two T20Is.

Ali has represented Pakistan in 36 T20Is where he has managed to claim 48 wickets at an average of 21.97 along with the economy-rate of 8.40.

The series is levelled at 1-1 as the Green Caps secured a 31-run win in the opening fixture whereas the home team secured a thumping 45-run triumph in the second match.

