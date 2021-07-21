Pakistan team departs for West Indies from Manchester

Men-in-Green will face Caribbean giants in five T20Is, two Tests
Pakistan cricket team has departed for the tour of the West Indies from Manchester in England on Wednesday.
The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release.
Babar Azam-led unit will face the Caribbean giants in five T20Is which will be followed by two Tests.
The Men-in-Green lost both series against England on the recently concluded tour.
In the 50-over format, the home team — despite making last-minute changes in the squad after seven members from the original contingent tested positive for coronavirus — clean swept the visitors after winning all three matches comfortably by nine wickets, 52 runs and three wickets margin.
In the 20-over format, the contest was a much closer one where the Green Caps secured a win in the first match by 32 runs.
However, England made a grand comeback and registered back-to-back wins by 45 runs and three wickets to seal the series with the eventual score of 2-1.