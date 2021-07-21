Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Pakistan team departs for West Indies from Manchester

Men-in-Green will face Caribbean giants in five T20Is, two Tests

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan cricket team has departed for the tour of the West Indies from Manchester in England on Wednesday.

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board in a press release.

Babar Azam-led unit will face the Caribbean giants in five T20Is which will be followed by two Tests.

The Men-in-Green lost both series against England on the recently concluded tour.

In the 50-over format, the home team — despite making last-minute changes in the squad after seven members from the original contingent tested positive for coronavirus — clean swept the visitors after winning all three matches comfortably by nine wickets, 52 runs and three wickets margin.

In the 20-over format, the contest was a much closer one where the Green Caps secured a win in the first match by 32 runs.

However, England made a grand comeback and registered back-to-back wins by 45 runs and three wickets to seal the series with the eventual score of 2-1.

