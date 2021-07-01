Nida Dar reveals reason behind Pakistan’s defeat against West Indies

Star all-rounder Nida Dar believes that poor batting was the primary reason behind Pakistan Women’s team defeat in the first T20 against West Indies.

Javeria Khan-led unit suffered a 10-run loss in the series opener on Wednesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The defeat would be a hard pill to swallow, largely because the visitors were chasing a target of just 136.

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board after the game, she stated that batters need to take responsibility to make a comeback in the three-match series.

“I think 136 was a chaseable target,” said Dar. “I think the bowling department did a more than decent job, but the batters need to take responsibility and stick to the basics. I think this was the only thing we were lacking in the game. I think apart from our batting, we produced a decent display in the field.”

The second fixture of the three-match series will be played on Friday in Coolidge.