Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Nida Dar reveals reason behind Pakistan’s defeat against West Indies

Javeria Khan-led unit suffered 10-run defeat in first T20

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Star all-rounder Nida Dar believes that poor batting was the primary reason behind Pakistan Women’s team defeat in the first T20 against West Indies.

Javeria Khan-led unit suffered a 10-run loss in the series opener on Wednesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The defeat would be a hard pill to swallow, largely because the visitors were chasing a target of just 136.

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board after the game, she stated that batters need to take responsibility to make a comeback in the three-match series.

“I think 136 was a chaseable target,” said Dar. “I think the bowling department did a more than decent job, but the batters need to take responsibility and stick to the basics. I think this was the only thing we were lacking in the game. I think apart from our batting, we produced a decent display in the field.”

The second fixture of the three-match series will be played on Friday in Coolidge.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Nida Dar PAK v WI Pakistan West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nida Dar, Pakistan, West Indies, Cricket, PAK v WI
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.