Nida Dar opens up about registering 100-wicket milestone in T20Is

Star all-rounder Nidar Dar has revealed that she felt ‘great’ after claiming 100 T20I wickets for Pakistan.

The off-spinner became the first Pakistan cricketer to achieve the feat in the series opener against West Indies.

Dar, while talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board, stated that she wanted to achieve the milestone in the previous series.

“It felt great,” she said. “But unfortunately, the match didn’t go in our favour. However, in the upcoming games, I will try to help Pakistan win with my performances. A lot of hard work was behind this achievement. It was a milestone that I wanted to complete for a while. I tried to complete it in the last series as well but fell short.”

Dar is only the fifth bowler in the history of women’s cricket to claim 100 or more wickets in T20Is.