Naim, Sarkar star as Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I

A 102-run opening stand between Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar set up Bangladesh for an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

Zimbabwe won the toss, chose to bat and were bowled out for 152 in 19 overs. Bangladesh reached the target with seven balls to spare to register their 33rd win from exactly 100 T20 internationals.

Naim struck an unbeaten 63 from just 51 balls, with six fours, while Sarkar hit two sixes and four fours in his 45-ball 50 which was ended by a fine piece of work by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva that brought a run-out.

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad contributed 15 before becoming another run-out victim, this time courtesy of a superb direct throw from Blessing Muzarabani, leaving Nurul Hasan, 16 not out, to help Naim steer Bangladesh to victory.

With both wickets falling to run outs, no Zimbabwe bowler registered a wicket with captain Sikandar Raza — 0 16 off two overs — the least expensive of the six.

Chakabva top-scored in the Zimbabwe innings with 43 from 22 balls while Dion Myers (35), Wesley Madhevere (23) and Luke Jongwe (18) all made starts without being able to press on.

The only strong partnership came from Chakabva and opener Madhevere, who put on 64 for the second wicket.

Madhevere was first to go, caught and bowled by Shakib al Hasan in the eighth over. Chakabva departed 12 balls later after being run out by Nurul Hasan.

Chakabva averaged virtually two runs a ball, slamming two sixes and five fours in his entertaining cameo.

Madhevere was considerably less brisk with his 23 runs coming from as many balls and a single six was the highlight of his stay.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the wickets of tail-enders Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani for a 3-31 return.

The victory maintained the dominance of the Bangladeshi Tigers on a first all-format tour to the southern Africa nation since 2013.

They began by winning a one-off Test and then triumphed in all three one-day internationals. The T20 series continues on Friday and concludes on Sunday.