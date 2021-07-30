Mohammad Wasim opens up about taking Chris Gayle’s wicket

Young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has said that picking Chris Gayle’s wicket in his debut game was a big achievement.

The 19-year-old received his maiden T20I cap in the opening fixture between Pakistan and West Indies, which was washed out due to rain.

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board after the game, the Islamabad United pacer revealed that he had planned to dismiss the left-hander.

“It was a proud moment for me because he is the leading runs scorer in T20 cricket. I had planned that how I will bowl against him. I had in mind to use a change of pace and opted the field for the purpose,”

Commenting on the game plan, Wasim said that skipper Babar Azam had asked him to bowl line and length on a batting-friendly track. “Similar thing Shaheen [Shah Afridi] told me to do. He asked me to use variations by varying pace. We were a bit unlucky because of the drawn game due to rain,” he added.

The second match of the four-match series will be played on July 31.