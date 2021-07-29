Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
Mohammad Wasim Jr reveals his favourite cricketer

The 19-year-old made his debut in first T20I against Windies

Posted: Jul 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Young pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has revealed that England all-rounder Ben Stokes is his favourite cricketer.

The 19-year-old was handed his maiden T20I cap in the first fixture of the four-match series against West Indies.

“Since I started playing cricket, Ben Stokes is my favourite cricketer as an all-rounder,” said the right-arm pacer. 

“It was my dream to meet and play against him on England tour but unfortunately I was part of the T20I squad and didn’t get the chance to meet him. Whenever I will get the opportunity to meet him in the future I will ask him a few tips about batting and bowling to improve myself,” he added.

The Islamabad United pacer also reflected on receiving his maiden call for the Pakistan team.

“When Babar came to my room I instantly knew that I was going to be playing in tomorrow’s game,” he said.

Wasim said that since joining the squad, he had a feeling that he was going to be representing the country in the next game. “I had the mindset for every single game that I will be getting the opportunity and finally it happened.”

He also revealed how former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq helped him in the beginning of his career.

“Abdul Razzaq was the head coach of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team. He supported me throughout the journey,” he said. “He used to ask me to keep my focus on all three departments – bowling, batting and fielding – of the game. He motivated me that I have the talent and can represent Pakistan.”

ben stokes Cricket Mohammad Wasim Jr PAK v WI Pakistan wasim
 
