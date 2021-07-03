Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan opens up about blistering batting form

Wicketkeeper-batsman is the leading runs scorers in T20Is in 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan believed that a change in his batting position has helped him in becoming an improved batsman.

Since making his return after the ICC World Cup 2019, the Multan Sultans captain has been performing consistently with the bat.

Currently, he is the leading scorer in the T20Is for the Men-in-Green in 2021 with 530 runs at an astonishing average of 106.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the wicketkeeper expressed satisfaction with his performances in the recent past.

“Basically the difference is, if you look at how things were in the past, I was batting lower down the order — at number six or seven and there, I didn’t have time to settle in,” said Rizwan. “So I think, the only difference is that my batting position has changed. The current management has decided to put me in the top-order where several things are suiting my batting style.

“I think in past they identified that same issue but I at that time, old management was struggling to find a place for me in the top-order. Thanks to Allah, the new management have given me the opportunity and I performed.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Mohammad Rizwan PAK v ENG Pakistan rizwan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Rizwan, Cricket, Pakistan, England, Pak v Eng, Rizwan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.