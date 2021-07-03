Mohammad Rizwan opens up about blistering batting form

Star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan believed that a change in his batting position has helped him in becoming an improved batsman.

Since making his return after the ICC World Cup 2019, the Multan Sultans captain has been performing consistently with the bat.

Currently, he is the leading scorer in the T20Is for the Men-in-Green in 2021 with 530 runs at an astonishing average of 106.

While speaking in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the wicketkeeper expressed satisfaction with his performances in the recent past.

“Basically the difference is, if you look at how things were in the past, I was batting lower down the order — at number six or seven and there, I didn’t have time to settle in,” said Rizwan. “So I think, the only difference is that my batting position has changed. The current management has decided to put me in the top-order where several things are suiting my batting style.

“I think in past they identified that same issue but I at that time, old management was struggling to find a place for me in the top-order. Thanks to Allah, the new management have given me the opportunity and I performed.”