Mohammad Rizwan achieves career-best spot in ICC T20I batting rankings

Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman has registered his career-best rankings in the T20 Internationals.

The 29-year-old finished the recently concluded three-match series against England as the highest run-getter with 176 runs at an average of 88 along with the strike-rate of 138.58, which included two half-centuries.

That performance pushed Rizwan — who was placed on the 159th position in December last year when Pakistan played New Zealand — four places up to the seventh position in the updated International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings for batsmen.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan breaks into the top 10 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting 👏



Full list: https://t.co/77cLFa815E pic.twitter.com/T0AG8bwI8t — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2021

Captain Babar Azam retained his second position on the table after scoring 118 runs in three innings at an average of 39.33, which included a half-century.

In the team rankings, England continue to lead the chart with 277 ratings whereas they are followed by India (272), New Zealand (263) and Pakistan (262).