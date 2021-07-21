Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan achieves career-best spot in ICC T20I batting rankings

Wicketkeeper-batsman scores two half-centuries in recently concluded series against England

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman has registered his career-best rankings in the T20 Internationals.

The 29-year-old finished the recently concluded three-match series against England as the highest run-getter with 176 runs at an average of 88 along with the strike-rate of 138.58, which included two half-centuries.

That performance pushed Rizwan — who was placed on the 159th position in December last year when Pakistan played New Zealand — four places up to the seventh position in the updated International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings for batsmen.

Captain Babar Azam retained his second position on the table after scoring 118 runs in three innings at an average of 39.33, which included a half-century.

In the team rankings, England continue to lead the chart with 277 ratings whereas they are followed by India (272), New Zealand (263) and Pakistan (262).

Cricket England Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan
 
