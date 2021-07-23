Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic about Pakistan’s chances in T20Is against West Indies

Teams are scheduled to play five-match series

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is hopeful of Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

The Men-in-Green is scheduled to face the Caribbean giants in a five-match series, starting from July 27.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Friday, Misbah expressed his belief that close matches against England will help the Green Caps in the upcoming contest.

“I am hopeful that we will have a good outing against West Indies,” said Misbah. “On the England tour, I think the biggest problem was that our players were not prepared for the 50-over contest as they were coming on the back of playing the Pakistan Super League. That was evident with the fact that the more we played there, the better we got.

“However, here, I think we are in a good shape because we are coming after playing three T20Is against a quality side which will definitely help. As far as the conditions are concerned, I think they will be similar to what we had in England.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.