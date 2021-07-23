Misbah-ul-Haq optimistic about Pakistan’s chances in T20Is against West Indies

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is hopeful of Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

The Men-in-Green is scheduled to face the Caribbean giants in a five-match series, starting from July 27.

While talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Friday, Misbah expressed his belief that close matches against England will help the Green Caps in the upcoming contest.

“I am hopeful that we will have a good outing against West Indies,” said Misbah. “On the England tour, I think the biggest problem was that our players were not prepared for the 50-over contest as they were coming on the back of playing the Pakistan Super League. That was evident with the fact that the more we played there, the better we got.

“However, here, I think we are in a good shape because we are coming after playing three T20Is against a quality side which will definitely help. As far as the conditions are concerned, I think they will be similar to what we had in England.”