Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about selection of Azam Khan

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that young hard-hitting batsman Azam Khan’s selection must be judged after the upcoming series against West Indies.

The right-hander had a difficult time in England where he managed scores of five not out and one in two innings and was subsequently dropped for the last T20I.

Misbah, while talking to the media ahead of the series against West Indies, stated that it will be unfair to judge the Quetta Gladiators’ batsman in just two innings.

“To be very honest, I don’t think you can judge a player on the basis of one or two innings,” he said. “Once he will play more only then we can figure out if he is good enough to compete at this level. When you come to bat at number five or six when the required run-rate is around 12 to 14 runs per over, it is hard for any batsman to showcase his talent. I think we will have a much clearer picture about Azam’s ability after the upcoming series against West Indies.”

The 22-year-old has played 43 T20s in his short career where he has managed to score 825 runs at an average of 22.29 along with the strike-rate of 152.49.