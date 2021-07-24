Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about preparations for T20 World Cup

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan’s team combination for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup is nearly finalised.

The mega-event is scheduled to be organised in October-November later this year in the United Arab Emirates.

Misbah, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference on Friday, admitted that the results in the recent past have not been satisfactory.

“We believe that we are nearly there as far as our team combination is concerned for the ICC T20 World Cup,” he said. “I admit that the results have been far from satisfactory in the recent past but despite that, we now have an idea as to who will be our eight to nine players in the playing XI.”

Pakistan are placed in the Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside arch-rivals India, 2019 ICC World Cup runners up New Zealand, Afghanistan whereas two teams will be decided from the qualifying stage.