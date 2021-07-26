Misbah-ul-Haq highlights Pakistan’s biggest concern ahead of T20 World Cup

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that the middle-order remains the biggest concern for the Pakistan team ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup.

The Men-in-Green are placed in the Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside arch-rivals India, 2019 ICC World Cup runners up New Zealand, Afghanistan whereas two teams will be decided from the qualifying stage.

Misbah, while talking to the media ahead of the T20I series against the West Indies, stated that the primary concern remains the middle-order.

“There are problems,” he said. “Middle-order has not been performing as the top-order had in the recent past. I think most of it is down to the fact that Mohammad Hafeez’s form has not been great recently and he was consistent in the last 2 years. Now once he doesn’t score then the pressure shifts to players batting at number five and six and those players have been far from consistent.”