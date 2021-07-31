Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: West Indies lose early wicket chasing 158

Match is being played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Great start by Pakistan

We are back with the second innings.

We will join you again for the second-half of the match. Join us then.

So that’s is an excellent comeback from West Indies as they restrict Pakistan to a relatively low scorer courtesy of brilliant death bowling from Dwayne Bravo and Jason Holder.

PAK 157-8 (20 Overs)

RUNOUT! Decent fielding effort from Jason Holder as Shadab Khan departed after scoring just five.

PAK 157-8 (20 Overs)

OUT! Jason Holder is on a hat-trick courtesy of a superb fielding effort from Shepherd. Sohaib Maqsood walks back to the pavilion after scoring just five.

PAK 150-7 (18.5 Overs)

OUT! Wickets continue to tumble at the back-end of the innings. This time it was Hasan Ali, who departed without troubling the scorers.

PAK 150-7 (18.4 Overs)

OUT! Dwayne Bravo gets his second wicket of the game as he removed Fakhar Zaman, who departed after scoring just 15

PAK 145-5 (18 Overs)

Another wicket for the West Indies

Massive wicket for West Indies

Superb innings from the captain

Massive wicket for West Indies

Things are looking good for Pakistan team

At half-way stage

PAK 85-1 (10 Overs)

At the end of powerplay

PAK 55-1 (6 Overs)

Big wicket for West Indies

Here is West Indies’ starting lineup:

Let’s take a look at Pakistan’s starting lineup:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan will be fielding first.

The second fixture of the series is being played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Welcome to the live blog for the second T20I between West Indies and Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Live blog live updates PAK v WI Pakistan second T20I toss West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Live updates, Pakistan, West Indies, Toss, Cricket, PAK v WI, second T20I, Live blog
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment
Know your Olympians: Pakistan's athletes at the Tokyo Games
Know your Olympians: Pakistan’s athletes at the Tokyo Games
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Winning hearts of Pakistan fans bigger than any medal: Talha
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ever to summit K2
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Kirsty Gilmour ends Mahoor Shahzad’s Olympics journey
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women's 4x200m relay
Tokyo Olympics: China stuns Australia, US in women’s 4x200m relay
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Naomi Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Belinda Bencic reaches Tokyo Olympics tennis final
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
Olympics: Australia athletes in isolation as US’s Kendricks Covid positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.