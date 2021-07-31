Live blog: West Indies lose early wicket chasing 158

Great start by Pakistan

OUT! Mohammad Hafeez strikes early for Pakistan as he removes dangerous Andre Fletcher, who departs without troubling the scorers



WI 0-1 (0.2 overs)



We are back with the second innings.

We will join you again for the second-half of the match. Join us then.

So that’s is an excellent comeback from West Indies as they restrict Pakistan to a relatively low scorer courtesy of brilliant death bowling from Dwayne Bravo and Jason Holder.

PAK 157-8 (20 Overs)

RUNOUT! Decent fielding effort from Jason Holder as Shadab Khan departed after scoring just five.

OUT! Jason Holder is on a hat-trick courtesy of a superb fielding effort from Shepherd. Sohaib Maqsood walks back to the pavilion after scoring just five.

PAK 150-7 (18.5 Overs)

OUT! Wickets continue to tumble at the back-end of the innings. This time it was Hasan Ali, who departed without troubling the scorers.

PAK 150-7 (18.4 Overs)

OUT! Dwayne Bravo gets his second wicket of the game as he removed Fakhar Zaman, who departed after scoring just 15

PAK 145-5 (18 Overs)

Another wicket for the West Indies

OUT! Dwayne Bravo provides another big wicket for West Indies as he removes Mohammad Hafeez who departs after scoring just six



PAK 145-4 (17.5 Overs)



Massive wicket for West Indies

OUT! Good review by West Indies as they get a huge wicket of Babar Azam, who departs after scoring 51 off 40 balls



PAK 134-3 (16.1 Overs)



Superb innings from the captain

50! Babar Azam brings up his half-century with a six



PAK 129-2 (15.4 Overs)



Massive wicket for West Indies

RUNOUT! Brilliant fielding effort from Evin Lewis ends Rizwan’s fine innings, who departs after scoring 46 off 36 balls



PAK 113-2 (14.2 Overs)



Things are looking good for Pakistan team

Babar and Rizwan are looking good in the middle. How many runs do you think Pakistan will get with nine wickets in hand?



PAK 90-1 (11 Overs)



At half-way stage

PAK 85-1 (10 Overs)

At the end of powerplay

PAK 55-1 (6 Overs)

Big wicket for West Indies

OUT! Jason Holder provides breakthrough to West Indies as he removes dangerous Sharjeel Khan, who departs after scoring 20 off 16 balls



PAK 46-1 (4.4 Overs)



Here is West Indies’ starting lineup:

Here is the playing XI of West Indies in today's fixture 👇



Let’s take a look at Pakistan’s starting lineup:

Here is the playing XI of Pakistan in today's fixture 👇



TOSS: The news from the centre is that Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan will be fielding first.

The second fixture of the series is being played at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Welcome to the live blog for the second T20I between West Indies and Pakistan.