HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Pakistan win toss, opt to field against Windies

Match is being played in Barbados

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Here is West Indies’ lineup

Let’s take a look at Pakistan’s starting lineup:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan will be fielding first.

The first fixture of the series is being played at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Welcome to the live blog for the first T20I between West Indies and Pakistan.

