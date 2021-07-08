Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Cricket

Live blog: Pakistan in deep trouble after losing early wickets

Match is being played in Cardiff

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Massive wicket for England

RUN OUT! Outstanding from James Vince as he sent Sohaib Maqsood packing courtesy of a brilliant effort in the field.

Pakistan 79-5 (18.3 Overs)

At the end of the power play

Pakistan 46-4 (10 Overs)

Third wicket for Saqib Mahmood

Another huge wicket for England

Great start for England.

Here is Pakistan lineup:

Let’s take a look at England’s starting lineup:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Ben Stokes has won the toss and England will be bowling first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and England.

