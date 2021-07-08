Live blog: Pakistan in deep trouble after losing early wickets

Massive wicket for England

OUT! Big wicket for England as dangerous Fakhar Zaman departed after scoring 47 off 67 balls



Pakistan 90-6 (21.5 Overs)



RUN OUT! Outstanding from James Vince as he sent Sohaib Maqsood packing courtesy of a brilliant effort in the field.

Pakistan 79-5 (18.3 Overs)

At the end of the power play

Pakistan 46-4 (10 Overs)

Third wicket for Saqib Mahmood

OUT! Saqib Mahmood is on fire as he removes debutant Saud Shakil, who departed after scoring just five



Pakistan 26-4 (7 Overs)



Another huge wicket for England

OUT! Lewis Gregory join the party as he removes dangerous Mohammad Rizwan, who departed after scoring just 13



Pakistan 17-3 (3.2 Overs)

Great start for England.

OUT! Mehmood bags two big wickets for England as he removed Imam and Babar, who departed without troubling the scorers



Pakistan 0-2 (0.3 Over)

Here is Pakistan lineup:

Let’s take a look at England’s starting lineup:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Ben Stokes has won the toss and England will be bowling first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and England.