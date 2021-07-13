Live blog: Pakistan lost early wicket batting first

The match is being played in Birmingham
Great start for England
OUT! Saqib Mahmood strikes for England as he removes dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who departed after scoring just six— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) July 13, 2021
Pakistan 21-1 (4.4 Overs)
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/5cxf8LvbtH
Here is England’s lineup:
Here is the playing XI of England in today's fixture 👇— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) July 13, 2021
Let’s take a look at Pakistan’s starting lineup:
Here is the playing XI of Pakistan in today's fixture 👇— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) July 13, 2021
Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/5cxf8LvbtH
TOSS: The news from the centre is that Ben Stokes has won the toss and England will be bowling first.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the third ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and England.