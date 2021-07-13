Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Pakistan lost early wicket batting first

The match is being played in Birmingham

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: ICC

Great start for England

Here is England’s lineup:

Let’s take a look at Pakistan’s starting lineup:

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Ben Stokes has won the toss and England will be bowling first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the third ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and England.

