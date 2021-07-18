Live blog: Unchanged Pakistan opt to bowl first against England

England are going in with three changes from the team that took part in the first T20I.

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper/ captain), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan are going in with the same playing XI from the first T20I.

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The visitors are currently leading the three-match series, courtesy of a 31-run win in the first fixture on Friday.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second T20I between England and Pakistan.