Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Live blog: Pakistan off to cautious start against England

Series decider is being played in Manchester

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Both teams have made a couple of changes in their playing XIs.

England lineup:

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan lineup:

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi

TOSS: The news from the centre is that Babar Azam has won the toss and Pakistan will be batting first.

The series is nicely poised at 1-1 as the visitors won the first fixture by 31 runs whereas the home team made a grand comeback by winning the second match by 45 runs.

Welcome to the live blog for the third T20I between England and Pakistan.

