Live blog: Solid start by Pakistan in first T20I

Great start by the Men-in-Green

Partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is looking good



Pakistan 75-0 (9 Overs)



Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/6Mnt04Yn3C#Cricket #PAKvENG #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/i94l96SNKp — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) July 16, 2021

At the end of powerplay

Pakistan 49-0 (6 Overs)

Babar Azam is looking in great form.

4 4 4

Babar smashes Willey all around the park



Pakistan 26-0 (3 Overs)



Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/6Mnt04Yn3C#Cricket #PAKvENG #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/AqKitvl20D — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) July 16, 2021

Here is Pakistan’s lineup

Let’s take a look at England’s starting lineup:

Toss: The news from the centre is that Eoin Morgan has won the toss and England will be bowling first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and England.