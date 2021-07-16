Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Live blog: Solid start by Pakistan in first T20I

Match is being played at Trent Bridge

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: PCB

Great start by the Men-in-Green

At the end of powerplay

Pakistan 49-0 (6 Overs)

Babar Azam is looking in great form.

Here is Pakistan’s lineup

Let’s take a look at England’s starting lineup:

Toss: The news from the centre is that Eoin Morgan has won the toss and England will be bowling first.

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the first T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and England.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

