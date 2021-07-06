Javeria Khan reveals major concerns for Pakistan team

Pakistan Women’s team captain Javeria Khan has said that the batting line-up is letting the team down for quite some time.

The Green Caps suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat in the T20I series against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

“I think our batting is the main concern,” Javeria told the Pakistan Cricket Board. “It is the factor that is disappointing us for some time now.”

She termed the upcoming five-match ODI series important for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier and the next year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

“Certainly, these five matches are very important. They will help us in finalising our combinations ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers and the all-important Women’s World Cup next year,” Javeria said.

“Our goal is to ensure that our batting clicks and every batter performs to the fullest of their potential. I am hopeful that we will do well in the ODIs and the batters will handle the pressure well and remain calm in crunch situations.”

She praised Nida Dar and Anam Amin for their superb bowling performances in the recently concluded T20I series.

“Nida and Anam Amin were quite good and played a crucial role in drying up the runs for the opposition,” Javeria added.