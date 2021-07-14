Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

ICC announces ‘new points system’ for World Test Championship

The development was announced on Wednesday

Posted: Jul 14, 2021
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council has confirmed the points system for the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) as well as the bilateral series that will be part of the 2021-23 cycle commencing next month.

The second championship will kick off with a five-Test series between hosts England and India in August and September.

The ICC switched from the original system of total points to percentage of points won midway through the first championship which was severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each match will now earn 12 points for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie, the ICC said in a statement.

The top nine Test nations will play six series each, three home and three away before March 31, 2023.

“We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said.

“The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match.”

He added: “During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed.”

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand beat India in the first WTC final and both teams will be among the favourites again.

India captain Virat Kohli said: “We will regroup with new energy for the next cycle starting with our series against England, hoping to give our fans a lot to cheer about.”

Cricket ICC new zealand World Test Championship
 
