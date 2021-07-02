Hasan, Shaheen receive promotion as PCB announces central contracts list

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the central contracts for men cricketers for the next 12 months.

The development was announced following an approval from the Governing Board.

The announcement was made in a press release where the board stated that 20 players including three emerging cricketers are named in the contract list for the year 2021-22.

Pacers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi were promoted to Category A following impressive performances in the last 12 months.

The list was finalised by the panel that comprised Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, chief selector Muhammad Wasim and Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan, who also consulted head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam as part of the process.

“Selecting 20 players amongst a big pool of quality cricketers is always a challenging task,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan. “I would like to thank the panel for their diligent work in selecting the 2021-22 central contract list against an agreed criteria. Emerging Category recognises and rewards the up and coming talent.

“We have seen the emergence of Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain move from an Emerging Category to Category C, and the likes of Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir breaking into the Emerging Category. The Emerging Category remains a platform for young players to break into the central contract system.”

The 12-month contracts will run from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

Men’s central contract list 2021-22:

Category A – Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B – Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah

Category C – Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Emerging Category – Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir