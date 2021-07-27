Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Hasan Ali vows to emulate Pakistan greats to become all-rounder

He will be in action for Pakistan against West Indies

Posted: Jul 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Star pacer Hasan Ali has vowed to follow the footsteps of legendary Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood to become a genuine all-rounder.

Since making his comeback after an injury, the Islamabad United pacer has showed promising display, especially with the bat in death overs.

“I want to see myself as an all-rounder in all three formats and I am putting in extra yards in the nets,” said Hasan.

He said that he is inspired by Wasim, Razzaq and Azhar and wants to contribute in crucial times for the team.

The 27-year-old said that he is working on improving his power-hitting during practice sessions.

“I usually get to bat in death overs in T20Is and the only option I have at that point is to hit the ball hard,” he said.

“I am working to improve my power-hitting in the practice sessions and learning to how to score more and more runs against yorkers, bouncers and slower deliveries.”

Hasan has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, 57 ODIs and 37 T20Is, claiming 57, 89 and 49 wickets respectively.






 

 
 

 

