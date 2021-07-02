Hasan Ali reveals secret behind improved batting skills

Star pacer Hasan Ali believes that attending net sessions at the National High-Performance Centre helped him improve his hard-hitting skills.

The Islamabad United pacer made a successful comeback in international cricket earlier in 2021 after a lengthy injury spell.

He does not only look sharp with his bowling skills but also added another handy skill of hard-hitting in his arsenal.

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board, Hasan revealed that he always wanted to become an all-rounder.

“I always wanted to become an all-rounder,” said Hasan. “I am happy that besides my bowling, I am contributing in the team’s cause with my batting as well. While I was away from cricket for two years due to injury, I worked on my batting especially hard-hitting ability at the NHPC.”

Moreover, he credited first-class cricket for his successful international comeback.

“I always prefer fearless cricket but featuring in the first-class season helped me a lot,” he said. “Performing well in those nine matches of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy 2020-21 has given me a sheer confidence gear up for a successful international comeback.”