Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Haris Sohail ruled out of England series

The three-match series starts today

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter / Sohail Tanvir

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the England tour due to a hamstring injury.

The MRI conducted on Wednesday revealed a grade 3 tear injury he suffered during a training session in Derby last week, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

He will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

 “I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side’s success and also cement my position,” Haris said.

“In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season.”

A three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will commence later today.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England England ODIs PAK v ENG Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.