Haris Sohail ruled out of England series

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the England tour due to a hamstring injury.

The MRI conducted on Wednesday revealed a grade 3 tear injury he suffered during a training session in Derby last week, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

He will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side’s success and also cement my position,” Haris said.

“In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season.”

A three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will commence later today.