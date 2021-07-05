Haris Sohail may miss first ODI against England

Star middle-order batsman Haris Sohail is likely to miss the first ODI between England and Pakistan after pain developed in his right leg.

The left-hander will not take part in the next two practice sessions scheduled for July 5 and 6 in Derby, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared in a statement.

Haris had missed the intra-squad practice matches due to the same injury last week.

He has already started rehabilitation and will undergo an MRI scan on July 6 in Cardiff, following which a decision on his availability for the first ODI will be made.

The three-match series, which is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will commence in Cardiff on July 8.