HOME > Cricket

Haris Sohail may miss first ODI against England

The three-match series will begin July 8

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Star middle-order batsman Haris Sohail is likely to miss the first ODI between England and Pakistan after pain developed in his right leg.

The left-hander will not take part in the next two practice sessions scheduled for July 5 and 6 in Derby, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared in a statement.

Haris had missed the intra-squad practice matches due to the same injury last week.

He has already started rehabilitation and will undergo an MRI scan on July 6 in Cardiff, following which a decision on his availability for the first ODI will be made.

The three-match series, which is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will commence in Cardiff on July 8.

