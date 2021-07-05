Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Haris Rauf says breaking partnerships key in high-scoring England ODIs

The three-match series will start July 8

Posted: Jul 5, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has said the role of bowlers will be the key in the high-scoring ODIs against England.

The Men-in-Green will face the reigning world champions in the three-match ODI series starting July 8.

“Usually we have seen high-scoring games in England. When we toured last year, the par score in the series was around 350,” the pacer told the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Conditions here are batting-friendly but as a bowler, we have to work as a unit in order to restrict the opposition to a respectable total. I think, taking wickets is the key here especially in high-scoring games.”

Pakistan have a good bowling combination featuring in-form Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and himself, Rauf said.

“We have good combination and I think we would continue the same strategy we had in the South Africa series, where our bowlers did well,” he added.

The 27-year-old has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and 19 T20Is, in which he claimed 33 wickets. 

