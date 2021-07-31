Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Gibbs lambasts BCCI following threat to stop from playing KPL

Tournament is set to begin from August 6

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India of trying to prevent him from participating in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The inaugural edition of the T20 league is scheduled to be played in Muzaffarabad from August 6.

Gibbs, who is a part of the Overseas Warriors, made the accusation in a tweet on Saturday, adding that the authorities in India are trying to bring their “political agenda with Pakistan into the equation”.

Apart from Gibbs, Former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan and four former England cricketers – Matt Prior, Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah – were drafted to take part in the league.

The KPL event will continue for 10 days with six teams vying for the prestigious trophy in 18 matches from August 6 to August 17.

