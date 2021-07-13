Tuesday, July 13, 2021  | 2 Zilhaj, 1442
Gayle makes history as Windie clinch T20I series against Australia

West Indies registered six-wicket victory in third fixture

Posted: Jul 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: West Indies Cricket

Chris Gayle half-century blasted the West Indies to victory over Australia in St Lucia on Monday, clinching the five-match T20 series between the sides.

Chasing a modest target of 142, Gayle recaptured his most destructive form in racing to 67 off only 38 balls to take his team to the target with five overs to spare at the Daren Sammy Stadium.

By spearheading the West Indies to an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the series, the 41-year-old also sent an ominous warning that he could yet be a factor in the Caribbean side’s defence of the World T20 title later this year.

Gayle’s pyrotechnics followed another efficient West Indies performance in the field as wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh again presented the most effective challenge to the Australians with figures of two for 18 in limiting the visitors to 141 for six.

All-rounder Moises Henriques topscored with 33 and struck the only two sixes of his team’s innings.

Henriques’ contribution followed his side’s best opening partnership of the series — 41 — between captain Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade.

However, the tempo of the innings dropped considerably when they were separated by Obed McCoy in what proved to be the seamer’s only over of the innings.

‘I still have it’

Mitchell Marsh fell cheaply for the first time in the series and when Walsh accounted for Alex Carey and Finch in the same over, their hopes of a first formidable total of this campaign effectively came to an end given the relative inexperience of their batting line-up.

Walsh should have claimed a third wicket but stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran missed a straightforward stumping offered by Henriques who managed to make some use of the reprieve.

Yet all of that effort was put into proper context by Gayle’s muscular performance — his first T20 international half-century in six years, with seven sixes and four fours.

Fully aware of all the speculation off the field as to his value to the team, he went after the Australian bowlers not long after arriving at the crease in the opening over when Mitchell Starc dismissed Andre Fletcher.

AUS v WI Australia Chris Gayle Cricket West Indies
 
MOST READ
All you need to know about Pakistan-England series
Young England stun Pakistan in first ODI
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
Dustin Poirier secures TKO victory over Conor McGregor
 
 
 
 
 
