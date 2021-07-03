England’s star duo to miss ODI series against Pakistan

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

The reigning world champions will face the Men-in-Green in three fixtures, starting from July 8.

Star duo of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes is not included in the squad.

The 30-year-old is still recovering from a calf injury that he sustained during a T20I against Sri Lanka last month.

On the other hand, Stokes has just resumed playing professional cricket after recovering from a finger injury which he sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Cardiff will host the opening fixture and the remaining two will be hosted by London and Birmingham.

Squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood