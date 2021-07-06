Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

England name new squad for Pakistan ODIs after Covid-19 outbreak

The three-match series will start July 8

Posted: Jul 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

Photo: ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced a new squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

The development comes after three players and four staff members of the previous squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Ben Stokes, who was not part of the previous squad, will lead the side against Men-in-Green in the three-match ODI series.

Cardiff will host the opening fixture and the remaining two matches will be played in London and Birmingham.

Squad:

Ben Stokes (captain), Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson (wkt), James Vince

