Sunday, July 18, 2021  | 7 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Dropping Sarfaraz Ahmed from ODIs ‘a mistake’, says Rashid Latif

Wicketkeeper-batsman lost his place in the lineup in 2019

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former captain Rashid Latif believes that dropping wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed from the ODI team was a mistake.

The Quetta Gladiators’ captain lost his place in the starting XI after the home series against Sri Lanka in 2019.

While talking to Cricket Pakistan, Latif suggested that it is not fair to blame everything on head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as the selection committee, as well as captain Babar Azam, are also responsible for the team’s recent performances.

“We have made some mistakes,” said the 52-year-old. “I personally think Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been playing at number six in the ODIs. I don’t think we have a lot of time [to make changes]. We made a lot of mistakes and we shouldn’t just blame Misbah for them. You can’t just put all the blame on his shoulders alone.

“The selection committee made some mistakes and so did Babar Azam. You can change Misbah or Waqar Younis, but the players will remain the same. A person should come in who completely changes the approach and style of playing. A person who says I don’t want these openers, I will bring my own. There is no guarantee they would perform. People like that are few in Pakistan.”

Sarfaraz has represented in 117 ODIs where he has managed to score 2,315 runs at an average of 33.55, which included two centuries and 11 fifties.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan sarfaraz ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
McGregor vows to return to octagon after successful surgery
Athlete, workers test positive for Covid-19 as Tokyo Olympics nears
Athlete, workers test positive for Covid-19 as Tokyo Olympics nears
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
Two athletes tested positive for coronavirus in Tokyo Olympic Village
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.