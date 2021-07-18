Dropping Sarfaraz Ahmed from ODIs ‘a mistake’, says Rashid Latif

Former captain Rashid Latif believes that dropping wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed from the ODI team was a mistake.

The Quetta Gladiators’ captain lost his place in the starting XI after the home series against Sri Lanka in 2019.

While talking to Cricket Pakistan, Latif suggested that it is not fair to blame everything on head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as the selection committee, as well as captain Babar Azam, are also responsible for the team’s recent performances.

“We have made some mistakes,” said the 52-year-old. “I personally think Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been playing at number six in the ODIs. I don’t think we have a lot of time [to make changes]. We made a lot of mistakes and we shouldn’t just blame Misbah for them. You can’t just put all the blame on his shoulders alone.

“The selection committee made some mistakes and so did Babar Azam. You can change Misbah or Waqar Younis, but the players will remain the same. A person should come in who completely changes the approach and style of playing. A person who says I don’t want these openers, I will bring my own. There is no guarantee they would perform. People like that are few in Pakistan.”

Sarfaraz has represented in 117 ODIs where he has managed to score 2,315 runs at an average of 33.55, which included two centuries and 11 fifties.