Sunday, July 25, 2021  | 14 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Cricket

Cricket West Indies announces revised schedule for Pakistan T20Is

Teams will now faceoff in four matches

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the revised schedule for the T20I series against Pakistan.

The contest was originally scheduled to begin on July 27 where both teams were to play five matches.

However, as per the CWI press release, the series will now feature four matches and it will start on July 28 in Barbados.

The decision was taken to facilitate the ongoing ODI series between the Caribbean giants and Australia.

The series schedule was affected as the second fixture was postponed just minutes before the start after a non-playing member of the home team’s squad tested positive for coronavirus.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt, in a statement, said that the decision was taken after consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Together with the PCB, CWI has examined various scenarios and we jointly agreed that the best solution in the present circumstances is to cancel the first T20I and play a four-match T20I series and keep the rest of the tour schedule unchanged,” he said. “We want to express our gratitude to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan and the Pakistan team for their understanding in this situation and for agreeing to the revised match schedule.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics: Talha narrowly misses out winning medal for Pakistan
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mahoor Shehzad suffers crushing defeat
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Tokyo Olympics: Czech volleyball star tests positive for Covid-19
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
Reasons behind Pakistan’s dismal performances on England tour
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China claim early golds at Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China’s Yang Qian claims first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2021
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Official: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.