Cricket West Indies announces revised schedule for Pakistan T20Is

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the revised schedule for the T20I series against Pakistan.

The contest was originally scheduled to begin on July 27 where both teams were to play five matches.

However, as per the CWI press release, the series will now feature four matches and it will start on July 28 in Barbados.

The decision was taken to facilitate the ongoing ODI series between the Caribbean giants and Australia.

The series schedule was affected as the second fixture was postponed just minutes before the start after a non-playing member of the home team’s squad tested positive for coronavirus.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt, in a statement, said that the decision was taken after consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Together with the PCB, CWI has examined various scenarios and we jointly agreed that the best solution in the present circumstances is to cancel the first T20I and play a four-match T20I series and keep the rest of the tour schedule unchanged,” he said. “We want to express our gratitude to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan and the Pakistan team for their understanding in this situation and for agreeing to the revised match schedule.”