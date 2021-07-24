Coronavirus concerns: Misbah optimistic West Indies T20Is will go ahead

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is optimistic that Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will go ahead despite issues related to Covid-19.

A non-playing member of West Indies tested positive for coronavirus just minutes before the start of the second ODI against Australia on Thursday which was later postponed.

The development cast doubts about the upcoming T20I series between the Windies and the Green Caps.

Misbah, while talking in a virtual press conference on Friday, expressed optimism that the series will go ahead as per plan.

“We are living in a difficult time,” he said. “Wherever sports are played in the world, the circumstances are the same. We faced a similar situation in England where their players tested positive ahead of the ODI series and we are now facing the same situation here.

“However, I believe that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) are working together to make sure that the series will go ahead as per plan. I am sure that they are keeping in mind the fact that the players’ health is above everything else.”