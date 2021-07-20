Tuesday, July 20, 2021  | 9 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Chahar stars as India clinch series win against Sri Lanka

Visitors secured three-wicket win in second ODI

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / ICC

Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 as India edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second ODI to clinch the three-match series on Tuesday.

India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar recorded his maiden ODI fifty after the tourists, who took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, slipped to 193-7 in Colombo.

Chahar, who also took two wickets with his pace bowling to limit Sri Lanka to 275-9, was involved in an unbeaten 84-run eighth-wicket stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19.

Suryakumar Yadav made 53 off 44 balls while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets.

The final ODI is on Friday at the same venue.

Cricket India Sri Lanka
 
