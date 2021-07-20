Chahar stars as India clinch series win against Sri Lanka

Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 as India edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second ODI to clinch the three-match series on Tuesday.

India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar recorded his maiden ODI fifty after the tourists, who took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, slipped to 193-7 in Colombo.

Chahar, who also took two wickets with his pace bowling to limit Sri Lanka to 275-9, was involved in an unbeaten 84-run eighth-wicket stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19.

Suryakumar Yadav made 53 off 44 balls while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets.

The final ODI is on Friday at the same venue.