Beating England ‘tough’ for Pakistan, says Aqib Javed

Former fast-bowler Aqib Javed believes that Pakistan will find it hard to get the better of England in the upcoming series.

The Men-in-Green will face Eoin Morgan-led unit in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from July 8.

While talking to Cricket Pakistan, Javed criticised the team selection and believes that it lack clarity and vision.

“Winning against England in England is a very tough task,” he said. “Pakistan’s team seems to be in rebuilding mode. We don’t know who is going to play and who is going to be left out. The way they have selected the team is beyond my understanding. They have four openers in the squad. Where are they going to play them? If you see that Babar Azam has scored a lot of runs, then Fakhar Zaman has also performed really well.

“Rizwan is in the form of his life and they have selected Sharjeel Khan as well. Now where are they going to play these four batsmen? I have seen them play Fakhar at four in the past. What is there planning? Does no one in Pakistan know how to bat at those positions? You make a composition where you have options for each spot in the lineup. I think we will see a very strange batting order in the upcoming matches.”

Cardiff will host the opening fixture and the remaining two will be hosted by London and Birmingham.